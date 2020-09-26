3 youth prevented from joining militancy in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Police on Friday claimed to have prevented three youth from joining militancy in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Bandipora police on its official Twitter handle informed that they prevented three youth of Sumbal area from taking the “violent path”.

“Parents are in particular requested to guide, counsel and be in touch of their children to prevent them from being misguided by negativity. Stay alert stay safe,” the tweet read.

The identities of the youth could not be disclosed as per a police officer.

He said the youth were taken to police station where they were “properly counselled” in presence of their family members and after which they were handed over to their families, he said. (KNO)

