21 patients fall victim to Covid, 1218 fresh cases

Srinagar: Twenty-one more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours, taking the toll of victims to 1105, whereas 1218 fresh cases took the Covid tally to near 70k mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to officials, eleven casualties were reported from Jammu divison. They include five deceased persons from Jammu district, two from Udhampur, and one each from Kathua, Doda, Samba, and Poonch districts.

Ten fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include four deceased persons from Srinagar, three from Pulwama, one each from Kupwara, Ganderbal, and Shopian districts.

So far 1105 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 811 in Kashmir and 294 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 281 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (121), Budgam (80), Pulwama (67), Kupwara (65), Anantnag (62), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (34), Shopian (31), and the lowest in Ganderbal (27).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 159 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (30), Doda (25), Kathua (20), Samba (19), Udhampur (12), Poonch (10), Ramban (8), Kishtwar (6), and the lowest in Reasi (5).

With 1218 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 76 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 69,832 in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the fresh cases, 576 were reported from Kashmir valley while 642 were reported from Jammu division.

As per tofficials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 224, followed by Baramulla 64, Budgam 61, Ganderbal 53, , Pulwama 51, Anantnag 36, Kupwara 31, Bandipora 26, Shopian 25, and Kulgam 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 240, followed by Doda 61, Udhampur 60, Kishtwar 55, Poonch 51, Ramban 48, Rajouri 44, Kathua 39, Samba 30, and Reasi 14.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 14024 total cases followed by Budgam with 4656, Baramulla 4169, Pulwama 3759, Anantnag 3416, Bandipora 3300, Kupwara 3377, Ganderbal 2793, Kulgam 2229, and Shopian 1995.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 11387, followed by Rajouri 2401, Udhampur 2048, Doda 2019, Kathua 1893, Samba and Poonch 1606 each, Ramban 1257, Kishtwar 1052, and Reasi 845.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 69832, which include 43718 in Kashmir and 26114 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1478 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 673 from Kashmir and 805 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 49,557, which include 34,757 from Kashmir and 14,880 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 19,170 active cases, in which 8,150 are from Kashmir and 11,020 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print