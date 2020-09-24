‘Heinous act to vitiate atmosphere of peace and progress’: LG Sinha condemns Budgam BDC chairman’s killing

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of a BDC chairman in central Kashmir’s Budgam district by militants last night.
Bhupinder Singh, an independent BDC from the district’s Khag area was shot dead by militants at his ancestral village Dalwash late night on Wednesday.
An official statement issued by the J&K government quoted LG Sinha as condemning Singh’s killing saying the “heinous act is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and progress”.
“Society does not have any space for violence & those involved in the cowardly act shall be brought to justice, ” Sinha was quoted in the statement as saying.