Police Station Awantipora partially damaged in fire incident

AWANTIPORA: A fire which broke out early morning on Wednesday partially damaged the a barrack building of Police Station Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police statement said that the fire emerged from the barrack at around 8:15 am this morning and was controlled immediately within 20 minutes by Police and Firemen.

The incident led to partial damage in the First floor and roof of the said barrack building, police said.

There were no injuries in the said fire incident the cause of which apparently seems to be electric short circuit as per police.

