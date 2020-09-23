Normalcy can’t return if Article 370 not restored: Farooq in Parliament

New Delhi: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday sought the restoration of J&K’s special constitutional position which was unconstitutionally, undemocratically and illegally abrogated in August last year.
“Today while I am speaking here, there is a fierce gun battle going on in Kashmir. Unfortunately such violent encounters have become a routine in Kashmir. There will be no peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless decisions taken on Aug 5 2019 are not revoked and the special status is restored,” said Abdullah in his address in the Parliament.
He also demanded the unconditional release of political, youth, and civil society detainees arrested last year saying it was imperative to restore long lasting peace in J&K.
Earlier, Abdullah along with Member of Parliament of Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NC Members of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Rajya Sabha members Fayaz Ahmed Mir of PDP, Nazir Ahmed Laway, protested in front of Gandhi Statue in the foreground of the Parliament house and demanded restoration of the constitutional position to Jammu and Kashmir as per 1952 Delhi agreement, 1975 accord and restoration of the Articles 370, 35-A.