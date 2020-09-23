BDC councilor shot dead in Budgam village

Srinagar: A block development councilor (BDC) from Khag area of Budgam was shot dead near his ancestral residence at Dalwash village in the central Kashmir district late evening on Wednesday.

A senior police officer identified the deceased BDC chairman as Bhupinder Singh.

Singh as per the officer left his two personal security officers in Police Station Khag and left for his ancestral home alone without informing Station House Officer Khag.

Sources said that Singh used to stay at Aloochibagh Srinagar and had gone to Khag today only. (GNS)

