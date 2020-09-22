 Militant killed, soldier injured in ongoing Budgam gunfight

Budgam: An unidentified militant has been killed and a soldier injured in an ongoing gunfight with government forces at Nowgar Chrar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The gunfight raged Monday evening after forces launched searches in the area following inputs about presence of militants there .

A police official said that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight so far while a soldier received bullet injury and has been shifted to army’s 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment .

The official said that the gunfight is still going on.

