J&K government terminates 5 docs in Jammu for unauthorized absence from duty

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of five doctors, posted as medical officers in different health institutions, for unauthorised absence from duty, according to an official order.

The order by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said the medical officers had been served notices by the director, health services, Jammu, allowing them to report back to their duties.

The doctors whose services were terminated include Medical Officers Lalit Kumar who was posted at the district hospital, Reasi, Sandeep Bhardwaj at Community Health Centre, Ramnagar, Neeraj Gupta at District Hospital Udhampur and Mubashir-ul-Haq and Mohammad Irfan Banday at CHC Bhaderwah.

The order said the case of unauthorized absence of the doctors has been thoroughly examined in the department in light of the rule position governing the subject and “it has been found that since these medical officers have not resumed their duties despite repeated notices and opportunities granted to them, this act on their part is a voluntary act and warrants initiation of necessary action against them”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print