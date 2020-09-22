Grenade attack in Bijbehara

Anantnag: Suspected militants fired an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) at a CRPF post here in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district without causing any damage or injuries to anyone.
The attack was carried out by unidentified people near Railway Station of Bijbehara, located between Bijbehara town and Arwini village here in south Kashmir.
The incident took place at around 8:15 pm on Monday.
A senior police official from Bijbehara confirmed the incident.
“Yes they fired a UBGL but it did not cause any damage. No one has been injured in the blast,” the official said.
A huge contingent of government forces was rushed to the spot soon after the blast was heard.
“The area has been cordoned off and searches are being carried out to try and nab the attackers” the official said.
This was the second militant attack in a day. Earlier in the morning a Road Opening Party of the CRPF was attacked in Nowgam area of Srinagar.