Govt calls for close coordination to deal with Covid in Jammu

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Monday called upon the medical fraternity to work in close coordination to ensure best treatment to the patients of Coronavirus in Jammu.

He asked the heads of institutions to adopt pro-active approach towards dealing with the virus affected cases besides monitoring the situation round the clock.

Dulloo said that government was committed to ensure best possible healthcare facilities in all health institutions particularly to deal with the Covid-19 cases for which special arrangements have been made in the designated health institutions. To deal with any emergent situation and to facilitate the Coronavirus cases, the government has recently established a Control Room in the Government Medical College, Jammu which is functioning 24×7, he added.

During his visit to Government Medical College Jammu, Financial Commissioner received detailed feedback on the arrangements and facilities being extended to Covid-19 patients.

He asked the Principal to further streamline the functioning of the health institutions. He also reviewed the infrastructural facilities like availability of oxygen, medicines and other diagnostic equipment.

Dullo stressed on close coordination between various functionaries engaged in managing the Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, he interacted with the doctors on duty in the Control Room and enquired about the services being provided to the patients there. He directed them to help every needy and provide timely support to the Corona patients so that the objective for establishing the Control Room is achieved in letter and spirit. He asked the Principal GMC to ensure necessary logistics to the Control Room for its smooth functioning.

To boost the morale of doctors and para-medical staff who are Corona positive and undergoing treatment, Dulloo interacted with every individual telephonically and enquired about their health and treatment.

Appreciating the hard work of medicos and their staff in effectively dealing with the present situation, Dulloo said that every health warrior is working dedicatedly to serve the society for which the government and entire society is behind them.

Principal Government Medical College, Dr. Nasib Chand Digra, briefed the Financial Commissioner regarding the arrangements and facilities being put in place to deal with the Covid-19 patients. He informed that the entire hospital administration is working in tandem to deal with the situation and adequate essential medicines and life support gadgets are available in GMC and Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

Earlier, the Financial Commissioner held detailed parleys with the former Principals of Medical College and Directors Health and sought their views and suggestions to effectively deal with the COVID-19 situation. They appreciated the government efforts in dealing with this critical situation and shared their concerns on the basis of their experiences.

Later, Dulloo paid a visit to Gandhi Nagar Hospital and reviewed arrangements in the Covid Centre. He issued instructions to the concerned for further upgrading the facilities in the Covid Wards. He also interacted with the patients there and enquired about their treatment.

