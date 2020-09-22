2 women killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Srinagar: Two women were killed after a speeding vehicle hit them in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle escaped from the spot even as police have registered a case and started the investigation.

“Police is working on leads to identify the hit-and-run driver who killed two women pedestrians,” an official said.

The deceased women have been identified as Saleema wife of Bashir Ahmad Mir and Fatima wife of Mohammad Yousuf Mir, both residents of Wagay Mohalla Hadipora. (GNS)

