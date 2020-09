Srinagar: A gunfight between militants and government forces broke out in Chrar I Sharif area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening.

The encounter was triggered after forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

Police confirmed on Twitter the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

