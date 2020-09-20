Narcotics seized as BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 58 packets of narcotics and two pistols after foiling an infiltration attempt from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Sunday.

The infiltration bid by suspected smugglers was scuttled in Arnia area of R S Pura sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official of the border guarding force said.

He said troops of border outpost Budhwar and Bullechak observed suspicious movement of some Pakistani’s near IB who were trying to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness.

The BSF opened fire and foiled their attempt, the official said.

During thorough search of the area this morning, 58 packets of narcotics, two pistols, four magazines and some ammunition were seized, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print