LAHDC election on October 16

Leh: The authorities in Ladakh have announced schedule of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill development Council (LAHDC) Leh polls, notwithstanding opposition’s demand for postponement of the exercise in view of the border tension and spike in coronavirus cases.

In a notification issued by Saugat Biswas, Secretary election department, the voting will take place on October 16 in 26 constituencies of the Council.

Earlier, representatives of opposition parties— Congress, AAP and BSP—had advised for the postponement of elections in view of the escalating border tensions and growing Covid-19 cases in the region.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued an order for imposition of model code of conduct in the district and directed all the political parties and independent candidates to follow the guidelines for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

This will be 6th election of Leh Hill Council which was set- up in 1995 when erstwhile state of J&K was under direct central rule. (KNO)

