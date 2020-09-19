Labourer killed, minor girl among 4 injured in separate Kupwara mishaps

Kupwara: One person was killed and four others were injured in three separate road accidents in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Reports said that three persons were injured after they met with an accident at Kukroosa Villgam. They said the accident happened after two persons riding a bike hit a pedestrian. The injured identified as Salman Ahmad Khan, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan of Lilam Ramhall Handwara and Amer-ul-Din Palwath , a pedestrian hailing from Magam Wecher were shifted to PHC Villgam for treatment wherefrom Salman Ahmad Khan and Amber-ul-din were referred to DH Handwara for advanced treatment, the reports said.

In another incident, one tipper (JK05-8696) hit one labourer namely Waseem Ahmad Mir Son of Mohammad Maqbool Mir of Manchater Chowkibal near Army Camp Panzgam, injuring him after which he was shifted to SDH Kralpora for treatment wherefrom he was refered to SKIMS Soura Srinagar. However he died on the way, as per reports.

In this regard a case has been registered in Police Station Kralpora Kupwara, a police official said.

Meanwhile one Ambulance (JK09A-4279) hit and injured a 6-year-old girl at Udipora.

The injured identified as Aadeefa Daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Lone of Udipora was shifted to District hospital Handwara and her condition is said to be critical.(GNS)

