Panic in Gurez villages as India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC

Bandipora: Panic gripped villagers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district as armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire on Friday.

Officials said that the Pakistan army initiated an “unprovoked ceasefire violation” this morning along the Line of control in Bagtore area by firing mortars and other weapons.

The Indian Army gave a “befitting reply to the fire” as per an official.

Locals said that the exchange of fire triggered panic near villages along the LoC and some residents from the area were shifted to safer places.

They added that cross-border shelling has been going on since 11 am this morning.

An official said that no loss of life was reported so far.

Today’s is the second cross border shelling in the last four days in Gurez.

Last Tuesday, Army said it has recovered arms and ammunition during a counter-infiltration operation in Budhab area. (KNO)

