1330 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally past 61,000

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 1330 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 61041.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 658 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 672 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 209 cases.
As per the data, there are 20,770 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 39305 patients have recovered from the disease.
