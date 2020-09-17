All 3 militants killed in Srinagar gunfight locals from south Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that the three militants killed in a gunfight with government forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday have been identified as locals from south Kashmir.
Singh, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar after the gunfight called the killing of the 45-year-old woman, Kousar Jan in “cross fire” during the gunfight as unfortunate while expressing sympathy with her family.
A CRPF officer was critically injured in the gunfight that broke out in the wee hours today morning.
Singh said the slain militants “were given a chance to surrender but they refused and fired”.
He said that the forces conducted the operation in a “professional manner”.
Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the slain militants’ possession, he said.
Singh further informed that this year so far 177 militants have been killed in 72 operations which include 22 foreign militants as well. (KNO)