Motorcyclist killed, father-daughter duo injured in Baramulla mishap

Baramulla: A motorcyclist was killed while two others injured in a road accident near JET College Kanispora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

They said a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05B- 3109 was hit by a tipper resulting in critical injuries to three persons one of whom succumbed to his injuries while two others have been shifted to District Hospital Baramulla.

An official identified the deceased as Mudasir Ahmad Ganai a resident of Kanipora Sumbal while the injured duo were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Naidkhai and his daughter Aliya Riyaz.

A police officer said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on. (GNS)

