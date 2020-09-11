Militant’s body recovered after four days of searches in Budgam

Srinagar: Body of a militant was recovered late night on Thursdsy from Check Kawoosa area after four days of searches following a brief gunfight in the Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A senior police officer said that the body was recovered from a stream in which the militant had jumped after suffering bullet injury in his neck during the brief gunfight on September 7.

The encounter had ensued after a joint team of police, 02 RR of army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation amid inputs about the presence of militants.

Since then forces continued searches in the area.

As per the sources, the slain militant has been identified as Aqib Lone resident of Aglar, Shopian and believed to be affiliated with JeM.(GNS).

