Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in Pulwama mishap

Pulwama: A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a road accident in Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

As per reports said that a Maruti bearing registration no JK01A-3585 hit a motorcycle bearing registration no PB36G-2431 resulting in critical injuries to three persons one of whom succumbed to his injuries.

The injured duo has been shifted to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

An official identified the deceased as Younis Ahmad Tantray son of Ghulam Mohammad Tantray, a resident of Naina Pulwama

and injured persons as Javid Ahmad Tantray son of Ghulan Mohammad resident of Naina Batpora and Tawseef Ahmad Tantray son of Mohammad Hussain Tantray of Sherpora Pulwama.

He said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on. (GNS)

