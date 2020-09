Srinagar: Government forces on Thursday found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Chatloora area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

As per official sources, the IED was detected by a joint party of Police and 32 RR from a road in the area, hence preventing a major tragedy.

Soon after the IED was found, a Bomb disposal squad arrived on the spot to defuse the IED.

The area surrounding the spot has been sealed by the forces. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print