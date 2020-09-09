Abdullah accuses BJP of indulging in communal politics

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar constituency Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in communal politics.
“If anybody is playing communal politics today, it is BJP and RSS. NC has never played this game. They are playing and they will drown in this game,” Abdullah told reporters after paying tributes to his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s on his 38th death anniversary at Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake.
He said that his party has never played politics in the name of religion.
“We have a history. What was Sheri Kashmir’s slogan? It was ‘Sheri Kashmir ka kya irshad, Hindu-Muslim-Sikh itihad,” Abdullah added.
He said that the Sheikh changed Muslim Conference to National Conference because he knew that people of all religions were suffering.
“In suffering and in poverty, there are Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians. Then how did we become communal today?” he asked.
He was flanked by several leaders of the party including its vice president and his son Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar constituency Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in communal politics.