BJP’s communal politics will drown them: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar constituency Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused the BJP of playing communal politics.
Talking to reporters after paying tributes to his father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s on his death anniversary at Hazratbal, he said NC, had ” never done politics in the name of religion”.
“We have a history. What was Sheri Kashmir’s slogan? It was ‘Sheri Kashmir ka kya irshad, Hindu-Muslim-Sikh itihad’, ” Farooq said.
He said that the Sheikh changed Muslim Conference to National Conference because he knew that people of all religions were suffering.
“If anybody was playing politics over religion, it is the BJP. They are playing the game (of communalism) and it will drown them, ” Farooq added.
