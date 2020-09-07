1013 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, death toll crosses 800 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported of 1013 COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 44570.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 413 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 600 infections.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has risen to 801 comprising 696 in Kashmir valley and 105 in Jammu division.
As per the data, there are 11009 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 32760 patients have recovered from the disease.
