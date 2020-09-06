Soldier killed in cross-LoC firing in Kupwara

Kupwara: An army soldier was killed while two others received injuries during cross-LoC firing in Nowgam sector of Handwara in frontier district Kupwara on Saturday afternoon.
Sources said that after a lull of more then a week, the forces of India and Pakistan traded heavy firing in Nowgam sector.
Sources said that Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire and targeted Indian army posts in Nowgam sector in which a soldier was killed while two others were injured. The injured received have been shifted to army hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.
The deceased soldier was identified as Bhupender Singh while Lance Naik Venkatesh and Sepoy Shajal were the injured who were later shifted to hospital.
Srinagar based spokesperson of Indian army Lt Col Rajash Kalia confirmed the killing of a soldier and injuries to two others.
He said the Indian army gave a befitting response to the Pakistan army.