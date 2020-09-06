Cases surge to record high: 1251 in a day

15 deaths in past 24 hours
Srinagar: There was no let-up in the Covid surge in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as more than 1,200 persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus. The highest single-day spike so far took the total number of Covid cases detected in the region to 42,241.
On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,251 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 86 travellers. Of them, 512 were reported positive from Kashmir and 739 from Jammu division.
In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 520, Kishtwar 16, Reasi 2, Kathua 27, Udhampur 72, Samba 23, Rajouri 22, Poonch 11, and Doda 27.
As per officials, Srinagar reported 181 cases, Budgam 69, Ganderbal 63, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 12, Kupwara 54, Baramulla 51, Pulwama 40, Kulgam 3, and Shopian 4.
Meanwhile, 15 deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll of victims to 770.
According to officials, nine deceased persons were from Kashmir and three from Jammu.
So far, 770 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 679 in Kashmir and 91 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 233 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (104), Budgam (64), Pulwama (56), Anantnag (52), Kupwara (54), Kulgam (37), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (25).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, five in Poonch, eight in Kathua, four from Udhampur, three Samba, one each from Ramban and Kishtwar district.