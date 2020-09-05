Covid spike continues in J&K, 1000 test positive

Srinagar: There was no let-up in Covid surge as more than 1,000 were recorded positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The record-breaking surge took the total number of Covid tally to 40,990.
On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1047 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 74 travellers, taking the overall tally to 40,990.
Of them, 554 were reported positive from Kashmir and 493 from Jammu division.
In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 322, Kishtwar 28, Reasi 4, Kathua 40, Udhampur 44, Samba 13, Rajouri 18, Poonch 11, Doda 7.
As per the officials, Srinagar reported 175 cases Budgam 78, Ganderbal 30, Anantnag 48, Bandipora 34, Kupwara 69, Baramulla 61, Pulwama 34, Kulgam 21, and Shopian 4.
Meanwhile, 12 deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on taking the toll of victims to 755.
According to officials, nine deceased persons are from Kashmir and three are from Jammu.
So far 755 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 674 in Kashmir, and 81 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 231 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (103), Budgam (64), Pulwama (56), Anantnag (52), Kupwara (53), Kulgam (37), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (24).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 52 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, five in Kathua, three from Udhampur, three Samba, one each from Ramban and Kishtwar district.
Srinagar: There was no let-up in Covid surge as more than 1,000 were recorded positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.