One militant killed, army officer wounded in ongoing Pattan gunfight

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in ongoing encounter in Yadipora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that a militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however his identification couldn’t be ascertained yet.

In Intial exchange of firing a Major of 29 RR was also injured, who was evacuated to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer added that the operation was halted for sometime as some civilians were trapped inside the encounter area. After they were rescued, operation was resumed again.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army’s RR 29 and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Yadipora. GNS

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)

