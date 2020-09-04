On LG’s public visit, Budgam farmers affected by Ring Road denied appointment by dist admin

Srinagar: Scores of farmers in central Kashmir’s Budgam district demanding a fair compensation for their land demarcated for a ring road project were denied appointment with the visiting Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha by district administration Budgam on Thursday.

Sinha was on a public visit to the district on Thursday during which he paid a visit to the shrine of Sheikh ul Alam Sheikh Noor ud Din Noorani (RA).

Chairman of Ring Road Land Owners Welfare Committee G A Paul told Kashmir Reader that they had informed beforehand officials at the office of Deputy Commissioner Budgam requesting them for an appointment with the visiting LG.

But due to unknown reasons, the district administration Budgam denied the farmers a meeting with Sinha, Paul said.

Paul informed that around 1000 farmers had been affected in the district as the government had demarcated 3800 kanals of their land for the ring road connecting Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district to Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

Although the awards had been approved to the affected farmers as compensation by the Financial Commissioner, the timing for the same had already lapsed under section 11-B, the farmers said.

Paul said they had sought a meeting with the visiting LG to get the “burning issue” resolved, but were left disappointed by the district administration.

The agitated farmers questioned the logic behind the administration’s move of creating an obstruction between the government and the public.

