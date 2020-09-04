Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Babhoora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday.
A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Babhoora.
As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.
A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
This is the second encounter of the day in Valley. GNS
