Srinagar: A army Major has been injured in an ongoing encounter in Yadipora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The major of 29 RR has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment as per officials.

The gunfight was triggered after a joint team of Police, Army’s RR 29 and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.(GNS)

