Watch daughter’s marriage on video: HC on Jamaat chief’s parole plea

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday rejected an application by the wife of Jamaat-e-Islami J&K chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz, seeking his release on parole to attend the marriage ceremony of their daughter on September 3.

Hameed is imprisoned in Kathua Jail under Public Safety Act since August 5 when most of the political and religious leaders in Kashmir were detained.

The court’s rejection of the application followed the government’s opposition to his release.

Senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar submitted before the court that a representation was submitted by Hameed’s wife, Lateefa Bano, to the government for release of her husband on parole, which was “not considered”.

The Senior AAG produced a copy of the communication dated 31st August 2020 before the court.

“Perusal whereof reveals that a representation filed by Lateefa Bano for release of detenu on parole has not been considered,” the court observed, adding, “In view of above, application on hand is rejected.”

However, the court said that the Superintendent District Jail Kathua shall make arrangements to enable Ganie to watch the marriage ceremony of his daughter on September 3 “through virtual mode, WhatsApp mode or any other mode that would be available to the concerned authorities.”

In this connection, the court asked Hameed’s Counsel to provide telephone number(s) to BA Dar, Sr AAG, so that he is in a position to forward the same to the concerned authorities for making the arrangements. (GNS)

