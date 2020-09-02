Police to review security of panchayat, ULB members

Jammu: Police is all set to review the security setup of functionaries of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies in view of intelligence inputs about threat perception in the J&K, officials said on Monday.

Several panch and sarpanch have been attacked and killed by militants during the past two months in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In view of the intelligence inputs received from sister agencies, the district chiefs were advised to have a fresh security review of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies functionaries and also take care of the security of vital installations as well as other protected persons,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

He said that district police chiefs were also advised to maintain close coordination with all the sister agencies as well as the force deployed in their respective districts, especially in the border districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch to prevent infiltration.

Singh said that they should foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors operating across the Indo-Pak border .

The IGP said district chiefs were directed to brief their supervisory officers and station house officers (SHOs) to focus on over-ground workers, surrendered and released militants and their activities should be kept under close surveillance.

Singh chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jammu Zone in order to review the security of panchayati raj institutions and urban local body functionaries, law and order and security scenario of Jammu region. PTI

