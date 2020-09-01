Sinha visits Hazratbal shrine, prays for peace and prosperity of J&K people

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited revered shrine Hazratbal here and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the people besides asking religious leaders to play an effective role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinha, who took over the administration of the newly created UT last month, has been making rounds of the city, which include some surprise checks at hospitals and other areas of public services.

An official spokesperson of the J-K administration said the Lt Gov arrived at the historic shrine, located on north of Dal lake where the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad has been kept, and spoke to officers and religious leaders there.

Among others he was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhury, who showed him around the shrine and the facilities being put in place for the devotees.

“The Lt Governor paid obeisance at the magnificent shrine and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and well-being of its people,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Later, Sinha interacted with the religious and spiritual leaders there and urged them to play an effective role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by spreading awareness among the people on adopting the necessary precautions for containing the spread of infection.

The LG also advised the people to follow all COVID-related standard operating procedures issued by the government.

He also took a round of the premises and reviewed the facilities being provided to the devotees.

While taking an assessment of the progress on the works taken under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), the Lt Governor instructed the officers concerned for speeding up developmental works taken up under the scheme, the spokesman said.

He stressed on the officers to ensure the best possible facilities for the visiting devotees.

Pertinently, Hazratbal Shrine is one of the religious shrines getting revamped under the government of India’s ambitious programme — Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print