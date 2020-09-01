Nine more die of Covid

Srinagar: Nine more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 703, whereas 535 fresh cases have taken Covid tally to over 37K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to officials, six deceased persons are from Kashmir while the rest are from Jammu.
So far 703 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 637 in Kashmir, and 66 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 221 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (100), Budgam (60), Pulwama (49), Anantnag (50), Kupwara (48), Kulgam (35), Shopian (28), Bandipora (25), and the lowest in Ganderbal (21).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 44 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, three in Kathua, two each from Udhampur, Samba, one each from Ramban and Kishtwar district.
On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 535 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 51 travellers, taking the overall tally to 37,698.
Among them, 290 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 245 were reported from Jammu division.
As per the officials, Srinagar reported 90 cases Budgam 25, Ganderbal 18, Anantnag 18, Bandipora 38, Kupwara 19, Baramulla 16, Pulwama 52, Kulgam 7, and Shopian 7.
In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 139, Kishtwar 8, Reasi 6, Kathua 33, Udhampur 27, Samba 6, Rajouri 13, Poonch 3, Doda 9.