Another wet spell on Sep 3-4: MeT

SRINAGAR :Rains lashed Kashmir on Monday bringing down temperatures sharply even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted another wet spell on September 3 and 4.

MeT in its fresh weather forecast said: “Light to moderate rain is likely at scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K mainly during September 3 and 4.”

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said during this period occasional heavy showers were likely at some places in Jammu region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast issued for various states has also predicted rains in parts of J&K from September 3.

In view of the rain forecast, MeT has issued an alert saying rains could lead to flash floods and landslides especially along the 270-km Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar on Monday recorded 11.2 millimetres rainfall while ski-resort Gulmarg received 17.2 mm rains till 5:30 pm.

The rainfall at other places was: Kupwara 10.4 mm, Kokernag 1.6 mm , Qazigund 6.6 mm, Pahalgam 4.2 mm.

Temperatures witnessed a sharp decrease as Srinagar recorded 22.4 degree Celsius while Gulmarg 14.5 degree Celsuis

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print