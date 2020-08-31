Restrictions mark Ashura

Shopian: Restrictions were imposed in part of Srinagar on Sunday to prevent people from taking out the Muharram procession on Ashura to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

The day is observed as a mark of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, about 1400 years ago.

At several places, barricades were laid across roads with government forces deployed in strength to prevent assembly of people.

Shops and business establishments were closed and public transport off the roads. But private vehicles were seen plying on roads.

Roads leading to Zadibal where a major congregation is held were sealed. However, many, circumvented these restrictions and managed to reach the area.

“I managed to reach Zadibal through interiors,” one of the mourners told Kashmir Reader.

In Zadibal, mourners wearing black clothes wail and flagellate their chests in the memory of Imam Hussain (AS).

The mourners would take out mourning processions during the Muharram month before 1990. However, main Muharram processions have been banned by the government since then.

The Kashmir administration has announced restrictions on processions and gatherings in all districts.

