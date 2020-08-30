NC top brass meets at Nawah-e-Subah, first time since Aug 5 last year

Srinagar: For the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, the National Conference’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) comprising top leaders held a meeting on Saturday.

Presided over by NC president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah at Nawah-e-Subah, the PAC discussed the “unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional” scrapping of the special status and downgrading of the state into two union territories.

“The PAC members authorised the party president to widen the acceptance of the Gupkar Declaration among all the sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. The participants applauded the efforts of party presidents for his efforts underway to bring different political voices on a single platform for the restoration of J&K’s honor, which was undemocratically, unilaterally and unethically rescinded on the 5th of August last year.

“Besides that the members of PAC also took strong exception of the succeeding measures undertaken by New Delhi following the annihilation of Articles 370, 35-A,” the NC said.

The PAC members also expressed outrage over the decision undertaken on 5th of August last year, saying the measures have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of Union of India to the people of Jammu and Kashmir made from time to time. The members appreciated the peace loving people of J&K for their peaceful response to unwholesome decisions undertaken by GOI. The PAC members vowed to stand behind the party president in his efforts to bring all political parties and other civil society groups on one platform to pitch for the restoration of what was unconstitutionally snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Party president took stock of party activities in different districts, including Kargil, Chenab, and Pir Panchal regions. The PAC members also rued the widespread administrative inertia, and development deficit in J&K and expressed concern over the state of economy in J&K. They also expressed dismay over the plight of people associated with agriculture, horticulture, tourism, large and small businesses, medium and small scale industries and handicraft sector.

The Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, senior leaders Mohammad Shafi Uri, A R Rather, Mian Altaf, Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Sakina Itoo, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous, Nazir Gurezi, Hasnain Masoodi Shammi Oberoi were present in the meeting. The party functionaries from Jammu including Deveder Singh Rana, S S Salathia, Javed Rana, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Sajjad Kithcloo participated in the meeting via a video link. From Kargil Qamar Ali Akhoon and Haji Haneefa Jan also participated in the meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print