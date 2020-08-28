Body found in Shopian orchard of missing Srinagar Panch

Srinagar: The body recovered by police from an orchard in Dangam a) village of Shopain district has been identified as that of a missing Panch from Khonmoh area of Srinagar district.

The body was found buried by some passersby who informed the police. Later a police team reached the spot and recovered it, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Panch Nissar Ahmad Bhat of Khonmoh, official sources said.

The family had already filed a report with police, stating that Bhat left for Shopian on August 19 and was missing since then.

Last week militants releases an audio in which they claimed to have killed the panch and “did not return the body due to covid-19 pandemic.” Police declined to comment on the purported audio. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print