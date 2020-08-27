Former legislator among 9 more die after contracting COVID-19, J&K toll reaches 677

Srinagar: COVID-19 on Thursday claimed nine more lives including a former MLC in J&K, taking the overall toll in the region to 677.

An official said that the fresh victims comprise a former MLC from Kathua district of Jammu, an elderly woman from Gadi Garh area of Jammu, 95-year-old man from Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, a 60-year-old male from FatehKadal Srinagar, a 45-year-old woman from Pandach Srinagar, a 58 year-old woman from Hajan Pulwama, a 56-year-old woman from Waterwani Budgam, a 45-year-old woman from Khan Sahib Budgam and a 56-year-old male from Narbal Budgam.

He said that the former MLC was admitted at a Hospital in Kathua after he developed health related issues and he breathed his last during intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

An official from SMHS Srinagar said that a patient from Khan Sahib Budgam who was admitted on 25 August as a case of hypertension and bilateral Pneumonia, a patient from Narbal Budgam who was admitted with hypertension, chronic kidney disease and Pneumonia on 25 August and a patient from Fateh Kadal who was admitted on 17 August with underlying ailments including bilateral Pneumonia died at SMHS on Thursday.

At SKIMS Soura, a patient from Pandach Srinagar who was admitted on 25 August, a patient from Kangan Pulwama who was admitted on 18 August and a patient from Waterwani Budgam who was admitted on 19 August died on Thursday, an official informed.

An official from CD hospital said that a patient from Jawahar Nagar Srinagar who was admitted on 13 August died on Wednesday evening.

With seven more deaths, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 677 including 621 from Kashmir division and 56 from Jammu division. (KNO)

