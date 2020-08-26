HC dismisses pleas of NC leaders after they are allowed to move

Srinagar: The J&K High Court dismissed 13 pleas of National Conference leaders after it was submitted before the court that these leaders ‘have been allowed to move from their residences now.’

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while taking the stand of petitioners counsel Shariq Jan Reyaz on record dismissed the pleas. The petitioner counsel submitted that the petitioners have now been allowed to move out of their residences.

In this backdrop, the counsel pleaded that the petitioner does not want to press these petitions any further.

The court while hearing the submissions took the statement of the counsel on record.

“Be that as it may, in view of the statement made by the counsel for the petitioner, this Court has no scope for hearing/ deciding the matter on merits and return findings observations,” said Justice Magrey.

“In that view of the matter, the instant petition is dismissed as not pressed. Interim directions, if any, subsisting as on date, shall stand vacated,” the court said.

Earlier, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) in his report had stated before the court that no National Conference leader is under detention nor their liberty is curbed/jeopardized.

The court dismissed pleas of Nasir Aslam Wani, Shamima Firdous, Mubarak Gul, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Aga Syed Roohullah, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Basharat Bukhari, Mohammad Irfan Shah, Aga Mehmood, Mohammad Khalil Bandh and Saif-u-din Bhat.

