Students in a quandary as JKBOSE mum on Class 10, 12 private exams

Officials say announcement likely to be made next week

Srinagar: More than one lakh Class 10 and 12 students in Jammu and Kashmir are staring at a loss of an academic year as the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has failed to conduct this year’s private board examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the board has decided to mass promote Class 11 students as a one-time exemption in view of the pandemic, there has surprisingly been no word from the authorities on the Class 10 and 12 private examinations.

The private examinations, which the JKBOSE conducts around March every year, are extremely crucial for the students of the twin classes as they manage to get only a provisional admission to the next level and have to produce the marks certificates to confirm the admission.

But this year, more than one lakh students who had registered themselves for the twin private examinations are yet to hear any announcement from the board on when the exams would be held.

Kashmir Reader learnt from official sources at JKBOSE that around 70,000 students had applied for this year’s Class 10 private examination and some 39,000 students for Class 12 private examination.

The students are aggrieved that the board authorities have not provided them any relaxations but have announced mass promotion for Class 11 students four months ago.

On April 7, the JKBOSE had announced mass promotion of Class 11 students across Jammu and Kashmir besides the students in Classes 1-9 in Jammu division.

Earlier on March 28, the board postponed all exams in the region till further orders.

Abdul Majeed, a parent from north Kashmir’s Baramulla, whose daughter was to appear in this year’s Class 10 private examination, accused the board authorities of negligence and putting the career of thousands of students at risk.

Majeed also questioned the JKBOSE’s move to issue examination forms for this year’s annual regular examinations.

“When they have failed to hold the exams, how will they manage the upcoming ones?” he questioned.

Majeed said that schools have denied provisional admission in Class 11 to students who were due to appear in this year’s private board examinations.

It thus seems that around 70,000 Class 10 students may lose an academic year unless the JKBOSE announces a one-time relaxation for them like it did for Class 11 students in view of the prevailing pandemic.

A top official at JKBOSE said that a “student-friendly” announcement regarding the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be made in coming days.

Secretary JKBOSE, Riyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they will make an announcement in this regard in the coming week.

