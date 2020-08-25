CRPF man among 7 more die after contracting COVID-19, J&K toll 640

Srinagar: A 95-year-old man from Srinagar and a paramilitary CRPF trooper were among seven persons who died after contracting COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, taking the fatality count to 640.

Among the casualties, six were from Kashmir valley while the seventh, a 53-year-old from Bakshi Nagar Jammu who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) with multiple problems died last evening.

Sources said that a 45-year-old CRPF man from 162 battalion who was posted at Humhama Budgam died at SKIMS Soura six days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 46-year-old man from Sumbal Bandipora, who was also admitted to the hospital on August 2 died this morning, they said.

Also, a 52-year-old man from Anchar Soura died at the tertiary care hospital, ten days after he was admitted and diagnosed with multiple underlying ailments.

A 95-year-old man from Kawdara Srinagar died four days after he was admitted to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients in the Valley. According to a doctor at the hospital he was suffering from severe pneumonia with hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and BPH. He was declared dead at 12:40 a.m., the doctor added.

An 80-year-old covid-19 positive woman and having multiple ailments from Bamnoo Achgoza Pulwama died at district hospital Pulwama, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Maisuma Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, eight days after she was admitted to the hospital with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

With these deaths, 640 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir—48 from Jammu division and 592 from valley with around 200 from Srinagar. (GNS)

