DAK demands adequate safety measures for health care workers

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Sunday said that health care workers who are working in non-Covid sections of various hospitals are more prone to getting infected as adequate protective measures are not taken in such areas.

“A lot of cases of B/L pneumonia are seen in non-Covid OPDs and casualty sections across Kashmir whose COVID test comes negative but have classical clinical and radiological evidence suggestive of COVID pneumonia,” said DAK general secretary and consultant radiologist Dr Owais H Dar.

The DAK asked the government to come up with an order whereby all cases of respiratory illnesses who have typical clinical-radiological evidence suggestive of Covid be isolated from non-respiratory patients.

“This will help in preventing the spread of disease,” it said.

Moreover DAK requests Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department to provide adequate personal protection equipment to all health care workers whether they are working in COVID or non-COVID areas.

Meanwhile, the DAK expressed condolences with the family of pharmacist Bashir Ahmad Magray who died of Covid-19 on Saturday in a Srinagar hospital.

The meeting was attended by all central members of the association where it demanded adequate safety measures for the health care workers across J&K .

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The deceased employee was working in the health department and posted at SDH Seer. He was actively involved in COVID related duties.

“He is a true martyr indeed,” he said.

