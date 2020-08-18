6 more deaths, Bandipora surpasses Srinagar in number of fresh cases

Kupwara, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, and Jammu report almost as many patients as Srinagar

Srinagar: Six more deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the toll of victims in J&K to 548. The tally of total cases detected neared the 29k mark with 422 fresh cases reported on Monday.

According to officials, two of the deceased were from Bandipora, and one each from Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley.

So far, 548 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 507 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 174 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (88), Budgam (41), Pulwama (40), Kulgam (31), Shopian (25), Anantnag (39), Kupwara (33), Bandipora (22), and the lowest in Ganderbal (14).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each in Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each in Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts.

Of the 422 fresh Covid-19 cases detected, 55 were recent travellers and 341 cases were reported from Kashmir valley while 81 from Jammu division. The overall tally has now risen to 28,892.

As per officials, Bandipora reported the highest number of single-day cases at 49, followed by Srinagar at 48, Kupwara 46, Ganderbal and Anantnag 43 each, Pulwama 42, Budgam 40, Kulgam 15, Baramulla 9, Shopian 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported highest single-day cases at 40, followed by Reasi and Kathua at 11 each, Samba 10, Doda 6, Rajouri 2, and Poonch 1.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 6,960 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2,438, Pulwama 2,095, Budgam 1,828, Anantnag 1,815, Kulgam 1,712, Shopian 1,576, Kupwara 1,571, Bandipora 1,476, and Ganderbal 963.

In Jammu, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2,005, followed by Rajouri at 788, Kathua 674, Udhampur 649, Ramban 624, Samba 577, Doda 343, Poonch 329, Reasi 288, and Kishtwar 181.

Of the total 28,892 cases detected so far, 22,434 are from Kashmir and 6,458 from Jammu.

Officials said that 353 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Monday, including 264 from Kashmir and 89 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached 21,296, which include 16,465 from Kashmir and 4,831 from Jammu division.

Of the total 8,01,329 tests results available, only 28,892 have turned positive, said officials.

J&K now has 7,048 active cases, 5,462 in Kashmir and 1,586 in Jammu.

