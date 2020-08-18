6 more COVID-19 deaths take J&K toll to 560

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Tuesday reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the fatality count due to the deadly virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 560.

The latest victims as oer officials comprise a 70-year-old man from Handwara who died at SKIMS Soura, six days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 55-year-old woman from Ompora Budgam who was admitted to SMHS hospital here on August 16 died today. Also, a 65-year-old man from Tregam Kupwara died at the SMHS hospital, they said.

A 65-year-old man from Handwara died at CD hospital Dalgate Srinagar, one of the exclusive facilities for the mismanagement of the covid-19 patients here. “She was declared dead at 4:30 a.m.,” a doctor at the hospital said.

Two more patients succumbed at SKIMS Bemina, also among the exclusive facilities for the COVID-19 patients here.

A senior doctor at the hospital said a 55-year-old woman from Gulab Bagh Srinagar died nine days after the admission.

The second death reported at the hospital includes a 50-year-old woman from Makhama Magam who died three days admission. “Both the patients were suffering from multiple ailments,” the doctor added.

With these deaths, officials said, 560 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir sofar—519 from the Valley and 41 from Jammu division. Srinagar district with 179 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (88), Budgam (44), Anantnag (39), Kulgam (31), Pulwama (40), Kupwara (37), Shopian (25), Jammu (29), Bandipora(22), Ganderbal (14), Rajouri (3), two each in Doda, Poonch and Udhampurbesides one each in Ramban, Samba, and Kathua. (GNS)

