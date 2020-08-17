4G internet restored on trial basis in 2 J&K districts after a year

Srinagar: Following the Supreme Court order, the J&K government on Sunday restored 4G mobile internet in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir after more than a year.
The ban on telephones, mobile phones and internet was imposed on the eve of August 5 when the government of India abrogated Article 370 and downgraded the state into two union territories. While mobile phones and restrictions on the internet were lifted, however, the ban on high-speed mobile internet continued since then.
Last week, Government of India informed the Supreme Court that 4G internet services will be restored in one district in Jammu and one district in Kashmir on trial basis for two months from August 16.
On Sunday, the principal secretary to home department Shaleen Kabra in an order said that the law enforcement agencies in their inputs about the security scenario identified Ganderbal and Udhampur for lifting restrictions on 4G mobile internet on trial basis. The order will remain in force till September 8, it said.
However, the ban on high speed mobile internet will continue in the rest of the districts in Jammu and Kashmir.