Drug peddler arrested in Pampore along with 30 kg poppy straw

PAMPORE: Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler along with 30 kg poppy straw in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A police statement identified the drug peddler as Abdul Hameed Ganie, a resident of Gundbal village and was arrested by a police party in the same village along with the contraband.
A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered against Ganie at Police Station Pampore.
