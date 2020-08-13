Soldier injured in Sopore attack

Baramulla: An army soldier was injured in a militant attack at Hygam area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.
Official sources in the police district Sopore said that an army party came under militant attack at Hygam area of Sopore on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway in which an army personnel got injured.
They said the injured was shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Sources identified the injured soldier as Roshan Singh.
Soon after the incident, a huge contingent of forces including army, police and CRPF reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
Superintendent police (SP) district Sopore Javid Iqbal in a statement confirmed that militants fired on army on Srinagar -Baramulla road. A soldier received minor injuries who was shifted to MI room hospital for treatment.
He said the army also retaliated and the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Baramulla: An army soldier was injured in a militant attack at Hygam area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.